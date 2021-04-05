Outriders Debuts in 6th on the UK Charts - Sales

FIFA 21 has jumped up to first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 3, 2021. Sales for the game jumped 81 percent.

The Square Enix co-op RPG shooter, Outriders, debuted in sixth place. The PlayStation 5 version accounted for 52 percent of the sales, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 31 percent and the Xbox version with 17 percent. It should be noted that the game was available on Xbox Game Pass for Console on launch day, while these sales figures are physical retail sales only.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in second place as sales increased 11 percent. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in third place as sales rose 16 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fifth as sales raced up 20 percent.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars might have been discontinued by Nintendo, but some stock remained as the game was in eighth place as sales dropped 56 percent.

Balan Wonderworld missed the Top 40 in its first week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

FIFA 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Monster Hunter Rise Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Outriders - NEW Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario 3D All-Stars Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

