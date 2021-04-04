Dying Light 2 Dev Ensuring Highest Quality Possible on PS4 and Xbox One - News

Developer Techland last month provided a quick update to its upcoming game, Dying Light 2, revealing the game will launch later this year.

Rendering director Tomasz Szałkowski in an interview with Wccftech ensured fans that the developers are making every effort possible the game is of the highest possible quality on the last-generation consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Szałkowski said this after he was asked if the PS4 and Xbox versions of the game are still in development or have been canceled.

"The 'main' consoles have long been our priority," said Szałkowski. "We make every effort to ensure that the game's quality on PS4 or XBO is at the highest level. We started testing on the older generation consoles much earlier than in other projects. This was related to the scale of changes to the engine and ambitious plans to create an even larger and more complex game than [Dying Light 1]."

Szałkowski added that Dying Light 2 on the next-generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, will have a quality and performance mode that players will be able to choose between.

"We plan to allow you to choose: Quality (including ray tracing), Performance (60+ FPS), and 4K. As we are working hard on performance, I cannot provide more details at this point. We try to cram as much as possible onto the next- gens."

Dying Light 2 will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

