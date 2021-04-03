PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 19 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

PS5: 6,503,475 Switch: 4,306,434 XSX|S: 4,142,850

Through the first 19 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.20 million units and is 2.36 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 163,584 units.

The PS5 has sold 6.50 million in 19 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 4.31 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 4.14 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 19 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 43.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 28.8 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 27.7 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 33.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 2,692,231 XSX|S: 2,095,096 Switch: 1,613,955

Through the first 19 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.60 million units and is 1.08 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by 0.48 million units.

The PS5 has sold 2.69 million in 19 weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 2.10 million units and the Switch 1.61 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 19 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.1 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 32.7 percent, and the Switch at 25.2 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 37 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 28.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (17 weeks):

PS5: 2,202,996 Switch: 1,235,226 XSX|S: 1,192,632

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 18 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.97 million units and is 1.01 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 42,594.

The PS5 has sold 2.20 million in 18 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 1.24 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 1.19 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 18 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 47.6 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 26.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.7 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 39.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 1,069,204 PS5: 519,993 XSX|S: 39,876

Through the first 19 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.55 million units and is 1.03 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.48 million units.

The Switch has sold 1.07 million units in 19 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 0.52 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.04 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 19 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 65.6 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 31.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.5 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

