Summer Game Fest 2021 Returns This June

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 322 Views

Geoff Keighley announced Summer Game Fest 2021 will return this year in June and once again include the "Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition." 

The Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition will be produced by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit. It will spotlight a select group of upcoming indie and AAA games curated by Geoff Keighley and the Day of the Devs team.

Developers who are interested in participating can fill out an application here. April 9 is the last day to submit an application. 

