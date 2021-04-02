Xbox Series X Mini Fridges to Enter Production Later This Year - News

/ 569 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter said that if Xbox won the Twitter Marketing poll for the first-ever Best of Tweets Brand Bracket champion Xbox would release an official Xbox Series X mini-fridge later this year.

Xbox has won the Twitter poll with 50.5 percent of the vote and Greenberg has kept his promise. The team at Xbox will be moving forward to release an Xbox Series X mini-fridge. The first one will be filled with games and sent to the runner-up Skittles.

Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course! 💚🌈 https://t.co/xeeN8yLGV8 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

Ok...here goes. Help @Xbox win this and we’ll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES! Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Xbox #BestofTweets https://t.co/vm5B0kZht1 pic.twitter.com/A28hWBP3Db — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

