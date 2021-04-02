MLB The Show 21 Headed to Xbox Game Pass on Day One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 703 Views
Microsoft announced MLB The Show 21 will be available on Xbox Game Pass for Console and Android on day one - April 20 - for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
"Both MLB The Show 21 Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Standard Editions will be included with Xbox Game Pass so members will be able to play the best version of the game regardless of which console they’re on," said MLB Senior Vice President of Games and VR Jamie Leece. "And with cross-platform play and progress, you can play against others online, and earn and use content across the platform and generation you choose.
"As we said from the beginning, this is an incredible moment for all of us and bringing the franchise to more players and baseball fans is something that we at MLB, MLB Players, Inc., and Xbox are all excited about. We can’t wait for Xbox fans to experience the fastest, deepest, and most intense moment-to-moment baseball action yet. With pinpoint pitching, brand new fielding mechanics, and gameplay styles, Xbox gamers are in for a treat when MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20.
"MLB The Show 21 rockets the franchise onto the next generation of video game consoles with a huge range of improvements, enhancements, and optimizations that make The Show the ultimate Major League Baseball experience. Thousands of new animations, revolutionary innovation on gameplay, and an all-new Stadium Creator let you own The Show like never before."
MLB The Show 21 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 20.
Not sure anyone could have guessed this, what a steal!
Not only is it no longer exclusive but you can either chose to get it day 1 on Gamepass or pay $70 on PS.
Either way Sony gets paid...
Depends, MLB are the ones publishing the game on Xbox, not sony. Sure their devs made it but the GP deal would have been made with MLB directly.
It's about us gamers that can play the games for a much lower price not publishers like Sony or Microsoft that will get paid.
Your still paying for gamepass don't forget. Who is to say that person who is interested in this game wants the other games on gamepass? Are you suggesting everyone should drop the ps5 and get an xbox?
Ooof! Sony has been getting bad PR as of lately. This one really hits under the belt. A Sony developed game going on GamePass for free while PS gamers have to pay 60-70 bucks for the game. That's crazy! I have to wonder what the benefit is for Sony to continue to develop MLB The Show. They could stop developing and continue to get annual baseball games.
I can see this working out fairly well for Sony from cash perspective.
I don't think Sony will see any money from this since MLB are publishing the Xbox version.
It states that playstation will make a donation for every Jackie Robinson edition sold in the US for every platform version. So they would obviously have a financial stake in it.
Ok, wasn’t aware of that. However, they own the developer, San Diego Studio, so at a bare minimum will get payment for the development.