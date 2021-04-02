Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Rated in Korea for PS4 - News

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown has been rated for the PlayStation 4 by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

Sega has yet to announce Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown was released for arcades in 2010, followed by a release in 2012 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

