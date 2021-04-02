GRIT is a Wild West Battle Royale Game, Announced for PC - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Team GRIT is a new developer and publisher formed by industry veterans. The studio has announced a Wild West battle royale game, GRIT, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in Spring 2021 with the full release expected to happen this Summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

This town ain’t big enough for the two of us. It surely ain’t big enough for all 100. Ride or die in the ultimate wild west battle royale, where there’s more to winning than aiming true.

Saddle up and ride across town, building the best poker hand from found weapons to make a killing. Grab the best shooter to-hand and gun your way to infamy on the new frontier.

Explore the towns, oil fields and plains of the untamed west as you try to hitch a ride on the last man alive train. But hold on to your 10 gallon hat – it’ll protect you as you’re shootin’ up a storm!

If a gunslinger shoots you down, keep your hat on – a 1v1 wild west showdown could put you back in the game if you got a quick draw.

Key Features:

Wild West Royale – Saddle a trusty horse and venture across the frontier. Battle 99 other cowboys in solo, duo, and squad gunfights.

– Saddle a trusty horse and venture across the frontier. Battle 99 other cowboys in solo, duo, and squad gunfights. Perk System – Look for weapons that make all-in poker hands to gain special perks. Gather specific hands to craft different styles of play. There’s advantages and tradeoffs to be made depending on the cards you’re collecting – will you go all-in on gunslinging, focus on patching up your wounds after each skirmish, or find some other winning combination?

– Look for weapons that make all-in poker hands to gain special perks. Gather specific hands to craft different styles of play. There’s advantages and tradeoffs to be made depending on the cards you’re collecting – will you go all-in on gunslinging, focus on patching up your wounds after each skirmish, or find some other winning combination? Ride Through the West – Bond with your horse, riding and controlling your trusty steed with multiple speeds. Feeling lazy? Use the equine beast o’ burden as extra inventory. Horses are a great way to stay mobile, escape the all consuming calamity storm, and fire on-the-go. If you’re feeling daring and have the gumption, steal your foe’s horse and ride like the wind.

– Bond with your horse, riding and controlling your trusty steed with multiple speeds. Feeling lazy? Use the equine beast o’ burden as extra inventory. Horses are a great way to stay mobile, escape the all consuming calamity storm, and fire on-the-go. If you’re feeling daring and have the gumption, steal your foe’s horse and ride like the wind. Tools o’ the Trade – Over 20 weapons and a whole host of cowboy equipment are there to help you and yours to the top of the gunslinger rankings. Weapons are projectile-based, so you’ll need to be a crack shot, lead targets, and account for gravity.

– Over 20 weapons and a whole host of cowboy equipment are there to help you and yours to the top of the gunslinger rankings. Weapons are projectile-based, so you’ll need to be a crack shot, lead targets, and account for gravity. All Aboard – Steal loot and a seat on the last train outta town. Take charge and use the locomotive to stay inside the battle royale ring.

