Switch Sells Nearly 500,000 Units - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 14-20 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,020 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 474,488 units sold for the week ending March 20, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 81.69 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 206,841 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.50 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 102,788 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.14 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 39,928 units, the Xbox One sold 18,011 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,389 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 558,905 units (54.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 201,303 units (-83.5%), the Xbox One is down 83,998 units (-82.3%), and the 3DS is down 9,688 units (-87.5%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 474,488 (81,692,450)
- PlayStation 5 - 206,841 (6,503,475)
- Xbox Series X|S - 102,788 (4,142,850)
- PlayStation 4 - 39,928 (115,231,287)
- Xbox One - 18,011 (49,963,639)
- 3DS - 1,389 (75,925,330)
- Switch - 211,625
- PlayStation 5 - 74,158
- Xbox Series X|S - 58,003
- PlayStation 4 - 13,091
- Xbox One - 12,147
- 3DS - 318
- Nintendo Switch - 118,539
- PlayStation 5 - 77,584
- Xbox Series X|S - 30,441
- PlayStation 4 - 21,230
- Xbox One - 4,583
- 3DS - 307
- Switch - 126,689
- PlayStation 5 - 50,395
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,349
- PlayStation 4 - 4,736
- 3DS - 884
- Xbox One - 714
- Switch - 17,635
- PlayStation 5 - 4,704
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,995
- PlayStation 4 - 871
- Xbox One - 567
- 3DS - 21
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wait, the Switch is down 500,000 units versus last year? Was that Animal Crossing?
It is. Same week last year Animal Crossing launched. Plus the boost in hardware sales due to the pandemic.
It will be a temporary occurrence this year. Keep in mind the switch was being scalped around this time of year due to temporarily selling out. Probably april and may will see the switch down year over year.
Hard to say about the rest of the year. I think it will balance out. But the summer could see the switch down this year with the vaccines being out. It could also be about even in the summer. It could really go either way.
I still see the switch selling over 25 million this year. But it could go as high as last year or higher. I just think there will be some weeks lower than last year for the rest of the year. But definitely not every week from here on.