Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio's Gavin Moore Leaves the Company

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio's Gavin Moore has left the company after 24 years. He was the director for Puppeteer and Demon’s Souls remake.

"After 24 years at Sony and 18 of those in Japan, yesterday was my last day at Japan Studio," Moore said. "I will miss the great creative spirit and camaraderie of the studio that was a huge part of my life. Time to seek out new and exciting opportunities!"

PlayStation Indies boss and former Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida sent his good wishes in a follow-up tweet.

"Thanks for all your work and dedication over these years, Gavin," said Yoshida. "Looking forward to hearing about your next adventure soon."

