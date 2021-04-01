Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle Headed West for Mobile - News

/ 379 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Boltrend Games announced Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle will be getting a release in North America and Europe for iOS and Android. No release date was announced.

The free-to-play adventure RPG first launched in Japan in October 2018 for iOS and Android.

View an English trailer of the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles