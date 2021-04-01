Rumor: Alan Wake 2 is in Development - News

Remedy Entertainment released the action-adventure game, Alan Wake, for the Xbox 360 in May 2010 and for PC in February 2012. A stand-alone expansion, Alan Wake's American Nightmare, was released in 2012 for the Xbox 360 and PC.

VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb on a Twitch live stream said that Alan Wake 2 is indeed in development in a deal with Epic Games who will publish the title. Epic Games provided the best offer, which is why they are publishing the title.

The Alan Wake franchise has sold over 4.5 million units worldwide as of March 2015.

