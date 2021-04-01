Dontnod Entertainment Plans to Release 5 Self-Published Titles Between 2022 and 2025 - News

Paris-based video game developer Dontnod Entertainment, best known for the Life is Strange series, in its 2020 business review announced it plans to release five self-published titles between 2022 and 2025. These games are in the design and pre-production phases.

Dontnod Entertainment also has games in development with other partners, including a partnership with Focus Home Interactive on a game that hasn't been unveiled.

The developer in 2020 released Tell Me Why with Xbox Game Studios as the publisher, as well as Twin Mirror as a self-published title.

