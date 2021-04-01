The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Expansion Gets New Details - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Zenimax Online Studios has released new information on The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood expansion. The expansion will launch on PC on June 1, and for consoles on June 8.

Players will expose the daedric plots and tyrannical schemes consuming the region and must discover their connection to the Prince of Destruction and his dreadful plans for Tamriel. Though Blackwood is a standalone story, its events further the overall Gates of Oblivion narrative that will unfold throughout 2021.

Additionally, players can look forward to our all-new Companions System, designed so whether you play single-player or with friends online, you’ll never have to adventure alone again. Unlocked via the Blackwood main storyline, players can choose between two new companions to start with, whose playstyle you’ll define through selecting their gear and leveling up their skills. Each companion has their own personality, likes and dislikes, and unique questlines. Oh, and be careful with your actions as the deeds you perform will influence rapport with your companion.

Looking to explore some new yet very, very familiar lands? Journey back to iconic locations from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, complete with Leyawiin serving as the Blackwood region’s central hub. Beyond its towering walls lies three distinct biomes, filled with the sinister minions of Mehrunes Dagon, the new Rockgrove 12-player Trial, world bosses, public dungeons, Oblivion Portal World Events and rewards.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia.

