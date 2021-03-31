Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash Launches for Switch in April in the West - News

/ 277 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Arika announced Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe in April. The game is out now in Japan as a free download.

In Japan, the free download includes the Arcade Mode and local offline multiplayer with four characters. For 2,800 yen you will unlock the Full Pack, which includes the Training Mode, online ranked and casual matches, and an additional 14 characters.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The second chapter of Fighting EX Layer begins!

Fighting EX Layer: Another Dash is an ambitious title that reconsiders the theories and values of fighting games. This is a separate title in the Fighting EX Layer series not bound by traditional skills and systems.

What is the fate of the fighters inhibited by new power? The game features an EX System with accelerated new values.

Let the battle begin!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles