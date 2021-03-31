Genshin Impact Launches Spring 2021 for PS5 - News

miHoYo announced the free-to-play open-world action RPG, Genshin Impact, will launch this spring for the PlayStation 5.

"The PlayStation 5 is an ideal platform to enhance the vast open world featuring in Genshin Impact, allowing the team to incorporate more thoughts and ideas into the game, both now and in the future," said miHoYo president Forrest Liu. "That’s why we’ve been working to bring the native PlayStation 5 version of the game to our players as soon as we could."

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch release is also in development.

