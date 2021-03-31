505 Games Acquires the Ghostrunner IP for €5 million. - News

/ 449 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

505 Games announced it has acquired the cyberpunk ninja action IP, Ghostrunner, for €5 million.

The company worked with publisher All In Games on the release of the game in October 2020. 505 Games now has taken full control of the IP and "all licenses for the technological solutions used in the game."

"Ghostrunner quickly turned out to be huge success, which convinced [505 Games] to submit an offer -- one of those 'hard to refuse' [offers]," said All In CEO Piotr Żygadło.

Ghostrunner had recouped its €2.5 million production budget on its launch day and ended up selling over 500,000 units by the end of 2020. The game is expected to top one million units sold by the end of 2021.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles