Media Molecule: 'Sony is Really Behind What We're Doing'

Media Molecule's studio director Siobhan Reddy in an interview with Kotaku says the developer has the full backing from Sony. Sony is investing in the Dreams' developer to help them grow in size.

"One of the big things we did in the last half of last year was we made Abbie the live product lead for Dreams," said Reddy. "That’s been a really big step because the live [aspect] is its own product in a way.

"We’re on a big recruitment drive right now because to make the progress we want, we need programmers, and we need designers. What really excites me about all of this is Sony is really behind what we’re doing and are investing in the studio to grow."

Dreams’ live product lead Abbie Heppe added, "It’s one of those things where I wish that we started it earlier, but Dreams is a learning process. Since December, we’ve been making a really big push to make the front page of Dreams really connect people to the content they’re going to want to play and to surface the best stuff. There’s really no shortage of great things."

Media Molecule plans to keep Dreams alive and running for as long as possible.

