Bloober Team Decides Not to Sell as it Would Mean 'High Risk of Losing Overarching Goals'

There were reports last year that developer Bloober Team was looking to be acquired, however, the studio has since changed its mind.

"The company has decided not to continue talks with potential financial and industry investors interested in taking over a majority stake in the company due to the high risk of losing its overarching strategic goals," said Bloober Team during a review of strategic options and transcribed by Bankier.pl.

"At the present stage, it would be inconsistent with the organizational culture and would significantly limit the company's value growth potential. in subsequent years, especially taking into account the projects implemented and planned by it.

"Moreover, the company, having free financial resources, has the opportunity to make investments aimed at increasing its fundamental value. Therefore, the company's management board is considering investing in companies complementary to the issuer's activities in order to increase its production and sales capabilities.

"The management board of the company also decided to recommend to shareholders to transfer the company's listing to the main floor of the Stock Exchange within the time limit enabling the first listing in 2022."

Bloober Team recently released The Medium for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

