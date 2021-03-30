Anuchard is an Action RPG, Launches Q3 2021 for PC - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Freedom Games and developer stellarNull announced the action RPG, Anuchard, will launch for PC via Steam in Q3 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

A retro-inspired 2D action RPG in which you play as a Bellwielder to retrieve souls of missing people and restore the world’s fallen civilization.

Inspired by Quintet Enix classics (Soul Blazer, Terranigma), Anuchard tells a story about rebuilding civilization from scratch also the relationship with its deities.

Key Features:

Rebuild Anuchard‘s Fallen Civilization – Throughout the game you will retrieve more villagers. It could be a chef, farmer, herbalist, or even seaweed enthusiast. Each villager will contribute to your town and also give you various benefits in combat.

– Throughout the game you will retrieve more villagers. It could be a chef, farmer, herbalist, or even seaweed enthusiast. Each villager will contribute to your town and also give you various benefits in combat. Fight Various Monsters with an Action-Packed Knockback Battle System – With Audros Bell in hand, use it to knock enemies and objects! Battle various enemies with different Armor types in hand-crafted retro style dungeon.

– With Audros Bell in hand, use it to knock enemies and objects! Battle various enemies with different Armor types in hand-crafted retro style dungeon. Solve Dungeon Puzzles – Master the knock back mechanic and solve various puzzles inside the dungeon!

– Master the knock back mechanic and solve various puzzles inside the dungeon! Cook a Hearty Meal in the Orchard – Cook different kinds of foods before going to the dungeon, mix different kinds of vegetables, and discover food recipes.

– Cook different kinds of foods before going to the dungeon, mix different kinds of vegetables, and discover food recipes. Get Powered Up by Food – Different food will grant different abilities. Try out different foods to discover abilities that suit your play style!

