SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition Headed to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on April 2 - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Andrade Games announced SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 2 for $9.99 / €9.99 / £8.99. It will also launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 at a later date.

An enhanced version of the original bullet-hell arcade inspired classic, SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition features more content, enhanced gameplay, improved graphics, and more blood.

A flawless cyborg engineered for war, players will become Siegfried von Hammerstein, a unique semi-organic battle unit, as they fight their way through a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a newly emerged mutant menace.

It’s 1984 and the end of the world as we know it. A great plague wrought by human hands has devoured all known life and puked forth a myriad of uncontrollable evil mutants. With the human race nearing extinction, Dr. Hartmuth Griesgram, a heartbroken and eccentric scientist who is responsible for the creation of synthetic humans, activates a prototype killing machine as humanity’s last hope: the prototype SturmFront battle unit.

Purge mutants with your flamethrower in this twin-stick arcade shooter, as you make your way across a derelict cityscape fuelled by the sounds of heavy metal and psychedelic Electronica!

Uncover the truth behind the mutant war and its origin by collecting hidden souls throughout the game.

Slay gigantic enemies! Show them no mercy!

A classic arcade game with a touch of bullet hell.

