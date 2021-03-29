Deliver Us the Moon Headed to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer KeokeN Interactive announced Deliver Us the Moon will be getting a release on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game will be able to upgrade the game for free.

View the announcement trailer of the next-generation version of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The much-loved a science-fiction thriller set in an apocalyptic near future is coming to next-generation consoles, with a free upgrade for current owners! Assume the role of Earth’s last astronaut, cut off from Earth and on a do-or-die mission. With ray-traced shadows, reflections and audio, and greatly improved loading times, expect the most gorgeous version of this mysterious adventure yet.

Deliver Us the Moon is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles