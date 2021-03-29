Arcade Paradise Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive have announced retro arcade adventure game, Arcade Paradise, for the Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2021.

Welcome to Arcade Paradise, the 90s retro arcade adventure game. With the keys to the family laundromat, Ashley decides to transform the business and give the sleepy town of Grindstone something to get excited about! Stay one step ahead of your father, manage and invest profits, and build your very own Arcade Paradise!

Key Features:

Rags to Riches… Literally! – Take the laundromat business made up of dull chores from washing clothes to throwing out the trash, and turn it into a booming arcade with the coolest games in town raking in all the money!

– Take the laundromat business made up of dull chores from washing clothes to throwing out the trash, and turn it into a booming arcade with the coolest games in town raking in all the money! Insert Coin – Over 35 arcade games, each fully realized with its own gameplay, stories, missions and high scores to set! Inspired by three decades of gaming, from early vector games right up to the 32-bit era.

– Over 35 arcade games, each fully realized with its own gameplay, stories, missions and high scores to set! Inspired by three decades of gaming, from early vector games right up to the 32-bit era. Here Comes a New Challenger – Insert a second coin and play against a friend in a number of cooperative and competitive arcade games up to four players locally.

– Insert a second coin and play against a friend in a number of cooperative and competitive arcade games up to four players locally. Set the High Scores – Prove yourself across each game, set your initials, make your favorite arcade game more popular and upload to the online leaderboards!

– Prove yourself across each game, set your initials, make your favorite arcade game more popular and upload to the online leaderboards! Soundtrack Worthy of the Cassette Collection – From the individual games to choosing what song to put on the jukebox inspired by some of the great records of the early 90s, the soundtrack captures the heart of a bygone era.

– From the individual games to choosing what song to put on the jukebox inspired by some of the great records of the early 90s, the soundtrack captures the heart of a bygone era. The Greatest Gaming Era Ever – Hello 90s. If you could smell this game, it would smell like memories. Everything from the look and feel of the arcades, to using the latest PC connected to the mind-blowing dial-up connection, all has been recreated with pure love.

– Hello 90s. If you could smell this game, it would smell like memories. Everything from the look and feel of the arcades, to using the latest PC connected to the mind-blowing dial-up connection, all has been recreated with pure love. Gerald in the Riviera – Doug Cockle (famous for his voice acting in Victor Vran and The Witcher series) plays the role of Ashley’s berating father. Being too busy in the Riviera to see King Wash for himself, you will receive many phone calls from Gerald sharing his wise words of advice and constant reminders to fix the toilet.

