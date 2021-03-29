The Last Worker is a First-Person Narrative Adventure Game, Announced for Consoles, PC, and Oculus - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developers Wolf & Wood and Oiffy have announced first-person narrative adventure game, The Last Worker, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Oculus. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure centered around our struggle in an increasingly automated world. Combining a hand crafted art style with uniquely immersive gameplay mechanics in an epic setting, The Last Worker delivers an emotional, thought provoking and comedic story packaged with rich characters performed by an all-star cast.

Key Features:

A collaboration between writer / director Jorg Tittel (The White King, Ricky Rouse Has a Gun) and virtual reality pioneers Wolf & Wood (A Chair in a Room: Greenwater, The Exorcist: Legion, Hotel R’n’R).

Ricky Rouse Has a Gun) and virtual reality pioneers Wolf & Wood (A Chair in a Room: Greenwater, The Exorcist: Legion, Hotel R’n’R). Hand-painted 3D art based on concepts by comics legend Mick McMahon (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD).

2000 AD). Hours of narrative, immersive gameplay in an environment the size of the sunken city of Manhattan.

A unique blend of core gameplay mechanics seamlessly interwoven into a narrative game unlike any other.

Rich characters performed by an all-star cast in a story filled with heartfelt drama, biting satire and intense action.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles