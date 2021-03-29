Tiny Troopers: Global Ops Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developers Kukouri Mobile Entertainment and Epiphany Games have announced Tiny Troopers: Global Ops for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch in 2021.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Attention! Tiny Troopers: Global Ops is a fast-paced arcade twin-stick shooter in which you lead an elite squad of Tiny Troopers on action-packed missions to take down hordes of unscrupulous enemies from all corners of the world!

Yes, the Troopers are ready! Battle-hardened, razer-focused, and raring to take on daring new missions! So, suit-up and lead your squad into explosive battles with epic campaigns against legions of heavily armed adversaries, you’re the best of the best, and it’s time to prove it in Tiny Troopers‘ biggest ever ops!

Be prepared to be thrown right into the thick of battle with explosive new game modes, and remember, we never leave a soldier behind! Are you ready to dodge withering hailstorms of gunfire, evade devastating explosions, and avoid traps? Then answer the call of duty and lead your squad of Tiny Troopers to victory in all-new multiplayer battles and four-player couch co-op.

