Anthem Director Departs BioWare

The director of Anthem, Jonathan Warner, via Twitter announced he has left BioWare after nearly 10 years at the company.

"So, today is my last day at BioWare, I’m moving on to do new things," he said on Friday. "BioWare has been home to my grateful heart for nearly 10 years and I want to wish them all the best. [Dragon Age, Mass Effect] and [Star Wars: The Old Republic] are in good hands and I can’t wait to play from this side of the screen.

He joined BioWare in 2012 as a senior producer to mainly work on the Mass Effect franchise. He worked his way up to game director in 2015 and took the lead on Anthem. in May 2019 he became the chief of staff.

