Monster Hunter Rise Ships 4 Million Units

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped four million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

To compare, Monster Hunter: World shipped five million units in the same amount of time. However, that game was available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at launch, while Monster Hunter Rise is only available on the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

Monster Hunter Rise is an all-new Monster Hunter title for Nintendo Switch. The game was developed with Capcom's proprietary RE ENGINE in order to provide a new, accessible Monster Hunter experience that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere and with anyone.

In addition to new monsters and locales, the game provides a completely fresh take on the hunting experience through a host of new, exhilarating hunting actions made possible with the Wirebug. With this, players can traverse rocky cliffs via the Wall Run, soar over craggy terrain and through the air at high speed, or even bind monsters and control them.

Further adding to the excitement is the debut of new "canyne" hunting partners called Palamutes, which hunters can ride to quickly navigate the maps. The title garnered critical acclaim following the release of two demos featuring both local and online cooperative play prior to launch, with resulting shipments exceeding 4 million units.

Monster Hunter Rise launched for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 26. A PC version is planned for release in early 2022.

