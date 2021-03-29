Atelier Ryza Series Ships 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust announced Atelier Ryza series has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes sales from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout and Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy.

To celebrate the milestone, Koei Tecmo will be releasing a special DLC costume for the two games at a later date.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in September 2019 in Japan, and for PC via Steam in October 2019. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy first launched for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 in December 2020, and for PC via Steam in January 2021.

