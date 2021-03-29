Wreckfest Launches June 1 for PS5 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment announced Wreckfest will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 1 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99. The game first launched for PC via Steam in June 2018, followed by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in August 2019.

Users who own the PlayStation 4 version of the game will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for $9.99 / €9.99.

View the PS5 teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The PlayStation 5 version offers the best Wreckfest experience on consoles ever and takes full advantage of the PlayStation 5’s hardware power. Not only does the new version offer enhanced visuals such as dynamic dirt on vehicles, better textures, and improved visual effects. Additionally, it also runs with a wonderful 4K resolution at a smooth 60 frames per second. The multiplayer features 24 players now, for even more intense carnage on the race tracks.

Here is an overview of the added enhancements:

Dynamic dirt on vehicles

Improved shadows, particles, and environment lighting

Higher resolution textures

Increased amount of foliage

Godrays

New visual effects for skidmarks

DualSense haptic effects

Much faster loading times

