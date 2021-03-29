7 Years from Now Headed to Switch and PC on May 28 - News

Publisher PQube announced the story-driven adventure game, 7 Years from Now, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 28.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

lay as Haruto Soraki, a high schooler in his quest to find the memory he presumably lost in an accident seven years ago. As you begin your journey in your hometown, meet with forgotten friends, uncover the town’s dark secrets, leap in the past to outthink the people trying to stop you and try to piece back together what really happened seven years ago.

Key Features:

Slice of life drama with a distinctive pixel art.

Navigate in the town and interact with the town folks to progress in the story.

Investigate mysterious events.

Uncover secrets about the town.

Travel in the past to out-think your enemies.

Unravel the mystery of your memory loss to find out the real truth.

