GTAV Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 395 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 21, 2021. This is up from sixth place the previous week.

Rainbow Six Siege has re-entered the charts in second place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops from first to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury drops from second to fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K21 Hades Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 21

