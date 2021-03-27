Spider-Man: Miles Morales Re-Enters the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 11th week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in second place, while Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. Super Mario Party drops one spot to fifth, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla is up two spots to eighth. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and one PlayStation exclusive.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 11, 2021: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Super Mario Party Assassin's Creed Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

