Second Extinction Arrives April 28 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Game Previa - News

/ 625 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Developer Systemic Reaction the dinosaur-themed three-player cooperative shooter, Second Extinction, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Game Preview on April 28. The game first launched for PC via Steam Early Access in October 2020.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Second Extinction pits teams of up to three players against swarms of bloodthirsty dinos in fast-paced battles across Earth’s post-apocalyptic wastelands. Squad up with a range of powerful weapons and fight on your own or with friends against monstrous dinosaurs long thought extinct — now mutated and deadlier than ever! The War Effort is Second Extinction’s community-driven global metagame: by completing missions and activities around the world, you’ll directly impact the threat level and challenges players face.

Xbox and Microsoft Store players will have full access to all the content currently available in Second Extinction on Steam Early Access, where it first released last fall. Since then, the game has continued to grow through frequent content updates guided by community feedback, introducing new weapons, challenges, dino mutations, War Effort emergence events, gameplay improvements and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles