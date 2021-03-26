Astria Ascending Launches in 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Artisan Studios announced the RPG, Astria Ascending, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.

"In Astria Ascending, we wanted to explore how people cope in extraordinary times," said Artisan Studios game director Julien Bourgeois. "Each hero has their own perspective, but it’s the relationships they form with one another that truly brings the story to life."

Dear Villagers head of publishing Guillamet Jamet added, "Seeing this world come together has been a delight. And it’s an honor to have so many legends on the team helping out—like a childhood dream come true. Astria Ascending is more than an homage to the classics. It’s the perfect next step in our publishing line of ambitious JRPGs."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An epic adventure with the charm and pedigree of a classic JRPG, Astria Ascending tells an expansive story of fate, sacrifice and new beginnings.

The game was developed in partnership with publisher Dear Villagers and boasts contributions from world-class JRPG developers, with a score by Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), narrative by Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VII Remake) and art from CyDesignation (Akihiko Yoshida and Hideo Minaba).

In a world where chaos looms, players take control of the Demigods—a motley crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world. Each character has their own story, explored across five cities, twenty-five dungeons and thirty hours of gameplay up to fifty for 100% of completion. Along with the finely tuned turn-based combat, players can try out a range of side quests and mini-games, including an original fantasy-themed token game.

Key Features:

Epic Tales – Fight for the future while you reckon with the past; sacrifice everything, relinquish nothing. The story of Astria Ascending was developed in part by writer Kazushige Nojima, known for his work on Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

– Fight for the future while you reckon with the past; sacrifice everything, relinquish nothing. The story of Astria Ascending was developed in part by writer Kazushige Nojima, known for his work on Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Living Landscapes – Travel the world of Orcanon, a richly imagined and fully animated 2D landscape with five cities and a dynamic weather system.

– Travel the world of Orcanon, a richly imagined and fully animated 2D landscape with five cities and a dynamic weather system. Unforgettable Characters – Pick from eight customizable player characters spanning a range of fantastical races and skills, and assemble a diverse team of heroes.

– Pick from eight customizable player characters spanning a range of fantastical races and skills, and assemble a diverse team of heroes. Rewarding Comba t – Work together to save the world, waging strategic turn-based battles using the innovative focus point system.

t – Work together to save the world, waging strategic turn-based battles using the innovative focus point system. A Treat for the Ears – With music and SFX from composer Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Valkyria Chronicles), Astria Ascending is a heart-swelling joy to listen to.

