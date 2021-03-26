Devolver Digital Announces Death's Door for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Acid Nerve have announced action-adventure game, Death’s Door, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it’s honest work for a Crow. The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death—where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power.

Key Features:

Talon Sharp Combat – Utilize melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods. Mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded. Gain an edge by customizing your character stats and mastering the abilities and upgrades you obtain.

– Utilize melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods. Mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded. Gain an edge by customizing your character stats and mastering the abilities and upgrades you obtain. A Beautifully Bleak World – Venture beyond the Doors and explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you’ll meet along the way.

– Venture beyond the Doors and explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you’ll meet along the way. A Dark Mystery to Unravel – Track down and defeat colossal tyrants with stories and motivations of their own. Experience a somber yet darkly comedic tale, uncovering the truths behind the flow of souls, the role of the Crows and the origin of the Doors.

