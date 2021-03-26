Last Oasis Out Now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Game Preview - News

Developer Donkey Crew announced the nomadic survival MMO game, Last Oasis, is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Game Preview for $29.99. The game is also available on Steam Early Access.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Note: This game is a work in progress. It may or may not change over time or release as a final product. Purchase only if you are comfortable with the current state of the unfinished game.

Keep moving, the world is dying! In this nomadic survival massively multiplayer online game, you can build walking mobile bases to travel to new lands. Join up with a clan and fight for territory. Resources deplete fast, so grab your sword and get ready to scavenge, pirate, and trade to stay alive.

Key Features:

Walkers – Traverse the world on your walker: a wooden, wind-powered machine inspired by Theo Jansen’s amazing strandbeests.

– Traverse the world on your walker: a wooden, wind-powered machine inspired by Theo Jansen’s amazing strandbeests. Directional Combat – Last Oasis features dynamic, skill-based directional melee combat.

– Last Oasis features dynamic, skill-based directional melee combat. Base Building – Construct portable bases or more permanent fortifications to protect yourself from hostile nomads and wildlife.

– Construct portable bases or more permanent fortifications to protect yourself from hostile nomads and wildlife. Grappling – Master the vertical movement. Every Nomad owns a grappling hook; it’s a tool that can be adapted to almost any playstyle.

– Master the vertical movement. Every Nomad owns a grappling hook; it’s a tool that can be adapted to almost any playstyle. Wingsuit – Once you hone your grappling skill, unleash the full potential of the Nomadic technology with wingsuits, kites, and other gadgets that allow you to traverse the Oases in unique ways.

– Once you hone your grappling skill, unleash the full potential of the Nomadic technology with wingsuits, kites, and other gadgets that allow you to traverse the Oases in unique ways. Creatures – Fight a plethora of creatures on your way from intelligent Rupus with their own cultures and settlements to bloodthirsty ancient giants looking for their next prey.

– Fight a plethora of creatures on your way from intelligent Rupus with their own cultures and settlements to bloodthirsty ancient giants looking for their next prey. Trading – There are trade networks that stretch between the oases. In this global, player-driven economy, smart and quick traders can take advantage of supply and demand to make huge profits.

– There are trade networks that stretch between the oases. In this global, player-driven economy, smart and quick traders can take advantage of supply and demand to make huge profits. World Map – The open world is made up of many interconnected oases that are over 100km2 each. Explore them to reveal new and unique biomes while plundering their limited resources.

