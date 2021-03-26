The Wild at Heart Launches May 20 for Xbox One and PC - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Publisher Humble Games and developer Moonlight Kids announced The Wild at Heart will launch for the Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Humble Store on May 20 for $24.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A mysterious hidden realm. Two precocious kids fleeing hardship. Magical creatures and an oddball order of guardians who have lost their way. A stygian evil imprisoned. Welcome to the Deep Woods.

Key Features:

Amass your Horde – Collect and deploy a swarm of quirky Spritelings; small magical creatures for you to command. Break stuff, collect loot, fight enemies, build new paths, and more!

– Collect and deploy a swarm of quirky Spritelings; small magical creatures for you to command. Break stuff, collect loot, fight enemies, build new paths, and more! Explore – A unique and sequestered world rich with centuries full of lore. Woods, caves, coastline, ancient shrines… The Deep Woods is full of puzzles to be solved and secrets waiting to be uncovered.

– A unique and sequestered world rich with centuries full of lore. Woods, caves, coastline, ancient shrines… The Deep Woods is full of puzzles to be solved and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Collect and Craft – Gather rare resources like magical crystals, scrap, electrical components and more to build new structures, items, and upgrades!

– Gather rare resources like magical crystals, scrap, electrical components and more to build new structures, items, and upgrades! Battle – Take on precarious wildlife and supernatural foes with the unique abilities of your Spriteling swarm and your trusty vacuum, the Gustbuster!

– Take on precarious wildlife and supernatural foes with the unique abilities of your Spriteling swarm and your trusty vacuum, the Gustbuster! Nightfall – “The dark is bad!” A common saying among the denizens of the Deep Woods, and for good reason. Malevolent beings lurk in the shadows here and you may just find yourself wanting to stay near a campfire light until sunrise.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles