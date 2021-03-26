Omno is an Adventure Game Full of Secrets and Obstacles, Launches Summer 2021 - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Future Friends Games and developer StudioInkyfox have announced the single-player adventure game, Omno, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Summer 2021.

An Emotional Journey

Omno whisks you away on a journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders. It’s a single-player adventure full of puzzles, secrets, and obstacles to overcome.

A Beautiful, Mysterious World

The power of a lost civilization will carry you on an epic quest through lush forests, sun-blasted deserts, and frozen tundras—even to the clouds.

Meet Fantastical Creatures

On your way, you’ll discover a vibrant world full of strange and wonderful lifeforms, from cute little critters to enigmatic giants, and everything in between.

