Fire Commander Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Movie Games and developers Atomic Wolf and Pixel Crow have announced tactical game, Fire Commander, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch first for PC on September 15, followed by consoles at a later date.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This is a Way of Life

How would it feel to head a group of firefighters and manage a fire station? Facing the fire and making decisions that can affect the lives of many people? Now you have the chance to experience it in Fire Commander!

The Many Faces of Firefighting

From extinguishing fires, to saving people and valuable equipment, experience a variety of environments and dangers, including the risk of a toxic spill. Be free to utilize different vehicles, class specializations and tools. Creatively combining them, discover multiple ways of dealing with any situation. In action, consider such factors as backdraft, smoke, or materials with a different combustion temperature.

The welfare of your crew and the success of the missions depend on your decisions.

Stand Behind Your People’s Back

Putting your life on the line together can form strong bonds between you and your crew. The team becomes your family. Take care of your people, before and during rescue actions. Send your firefighters on training courses and develop their skills. Be sure that during emergencies, everyone will know what to do.

Key Features:

Different classes of firefighters.

Experience system with unlockable skills.

Numerous rescue vehicles and a growing fire station.

Story and side missions.

An enemy you cannot outpower, only outsmart.

