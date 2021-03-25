Haunted Space Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Italian Games Factory have announced science-fiction horror game, Haunted Space, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. No release date was given.

Experience the next generation of space combat in Haunted Space. Sci-fi blends with horror elements in a story-rich adventure based on exploration, fast-paced dogfighting, trading and ship crafting, with customisable flight simulation and intense multi-stage boss battles.

In the far future, the second age of human civilisation reached the distant Neterun galaxy and discovered a powerful energy called Sonic Matter. Millions of settlers arrived in Neterun’s systems and a vast factory called the Metal Mother Facility was built to harvest this valuable resource. But humanity soon discovered they were not alone…

Take on the role of a Raider, in the service of the Human Empire, as you traverse a treacherous galaxy in the far reaches of space. Take on quests across multiple systems or strike out on your own to fight, explore and scavenge resources and credits. Trade, craft, customize your ship and fight to survive as you uncover the mystery of a galaxy haunted by an ancient civilization.

Key Features:

Explore the Neterun Galaxy – Traverse multiple unique star systems, each filled with danger and intrigue. Play in first person or third person perspective as you overcome the challenges of this dangerous backwater of space.

– Traverse multiple unique star systems, each filled with danger and intrigue. Play in first person or third person perspective as you overcome the challenges of this dangerous backwater of space. Experience a Deep and Epic Sci-Fi Horror Story – Neterun is full of monuments and relics left by an ancient civilization and the galaxy is haunted by their ghosts. Unravel the reasons for their presence and fight for survival against their supernatural threat in a story inspired by the dark and twisted tales of Heavy Metal and 2000AD.

– Neterun is full of monuments and relics left by an ancient civilization and the galaxy is haunted by their ghosts. Unravel the reasons for their presence and fight for survival against their supernatural threat in a story inspired by the dark and twisted tales of Heavy Metal and 2000AD. Take on the Fearsome Colossi – Overcome the odds in fierce multi-stage boss battles against ancient God-like creatures composed of organic matter and space debris.

– Overcome the odds in fierce multi-stage boss battles against ancient God-like creatures composed of organic matter and space debris. Make Your Mark – Trade and craft new ships and ship equipment using powerful and customizable ship modification tools—create and buy new weapons, shields, cargo containers, engines and more. Stunning ray tracing effects and immersive audio put you in the heart of the action like never before.

– Trade and craft new ships and ship equipment using powerful and customizable ship modification tools—create and buy new weapons, shields, cargo containers, engines and more. Stunning ray tracing effects and immersive audio put you in the heart of the action like never before. Play Your Way – In Haunted Space, the innovative co-pilot system allows you to choose the level of control you prefer, from a complete space simulation, through to a more arcade style experience. At its maximum level, the co-pilot makes the game accessible for blind and visually impaired users, and it also supports eye-tracking.

