Nintendo Switch Outsells PSP - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 930 Views
The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of Sony's handheld platform, the PSP, according to VGChartz estimates.
The Switch sold 425,124 units for the week ending March 13, 2021 to bring its lifetime sales to 81.22 million units. This compares to the PSP with sales of 81.09 million units. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model and the Switch Lite.
Nintendo's hybrid console has now become the 10th best-selling video game platform of all time. Next up is the Game Boy Advance, which sold 81.51 million units worldwide, followed by the Xbox 360 at 85.80 million units and the PlayStation 3 at 87.4 million units.
The Switch is 0.29 million units away from outselling the Game Boy Advance, 4.58 million units away from the Xbox 360, and 6.18 million units from the PlayStation 3.
Breaking down the sales of the Switch, it has sold 27.68 million units in the US, 21.25 million units in Europe, and 18.79 million units in Japan.
The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the PSP launched in Japan on December 12, 2004, in North America on March 24, 2005, and in Europe on September 1, 2005.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Welcome to the top 10 platforms of all time, Switch! It's been a long journey to get here but it's far from over!
GBA article next week? xD
I'm still struck by how well the PSP sold. A very underrated sales performer - probably the most underrated of any platform tbh. Heck it's going to end up with a higher total than the 3DS, and it almost sold as much as the PS3 and the Xbox 360.
And next week the GBA.
Man, Switch still on a roll, and look at those balanced sales numbers. Switch has to be the most consistent seller in the big three markets (NA, EU, Japan) when compared to Sony and Microsoft. It's equally popular no matter where you live, and that is a very rare feat to accomplish.
So, at this rate the Switch will beat the PSP, the GBA, the 360 and the PS3 this year, right?
Probably even the Wii/PS1 too if these sales remain consistent. 24M is all the need this year (Jan-Dec). Which, at this rate, 24 is the floor and over 30M is the ceiling.
By the end of the switch I think it will be in third place worldwide with almost 125-135 million
Yeah, I agree. Although, considering how huge Breath of the Wild sold, and is continuing to sell, if BoTW 2, Metroid Prime 4, and a few more major titles release over the next couple of years, and they turn out to be amazing games......I can see the overall number of consoles sales going higher!
Ninty Portables sell good even after their successor. 3DS sold 20-23 million more after Switch announcement and it even has a lower user base/sales rate. So switch still has momentum, great future games and no successor yet. I would say it will reach 140m easily, the sky is the limit for my max prediction right now.
Likely in less than a year Switch will be 5th on the all time list, and knocking on GB's and PS4's door in two years.