Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 89,104, PS5 Sells 34,657 - Sales

/ 472 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) is in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 37,396 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 21, 2021.

Densha de GO!! Hashirou Yamanote Sen (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 24,393 units. Jack Jeanne (NS) debuted in fourth with sales of 15,827 units. Apex Legends Champion Edition (NS) debuted in seventh with sales of 11,665 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in third with sales of 20,275 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fifth with sales of 14,865 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 89,104 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 34,657 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,578 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,929 units, and the 3DS sold 714 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 37,396 (555,517) [NSW] Densha de GO!! Hashirou Yamanote Sen (Square Enix, 03/18/21) – 24,393 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 20,275 (2,052,117) [NSW] Jack Jeanne (Broccoli, 03/18/21) – 15,827 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 14,865 (2,466,941) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,925 (3,738,387) [NSW] Apex Legends Champion Edition (Electronic Arts, 03/18/21) – 11,665 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,397 (4,208,669) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,516 (6,699,716) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,320 (1,861,643)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 52,579 (15,368,232) Switch Lite – 36,525 (3,449,619) PlayStation 5 – 26,322 (433,545) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,335 (84,371) PlayStation 4 – 2,559 (7,772,882) Xbox Series X – 1,128 (30,204) Xbox Series S – 801 (8,526) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 714 (1,159,191) PlayStation 4 Pro – 19 (1,575,708)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles