Halo Infinite Actor Says Game Will Launch in November

Halo Infinite was originally scheduled to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020, however, the game would eventually be delayed to a Fall 2021 launch window.

Actor Verlon Roberts, who has done voice acting and motion capture for the game, spoke with GamesRadar and might have let slip the game will be launching in November 2021.

"[I auditioned] for the video game, Halo Infinite, which was supposed to already be out, but with the pandemic and everything, and then I think they had some leadership changes, so now it’s pushed to later – November of this year," said Roberts.

November 15, 2021 would mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the first entry in the first-person shooter series Halo: Combat Evolved and could make sense as a release date for Halo Infinite. However, that is a Monday, which is a day not typically seen for the release of new games.

