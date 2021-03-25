Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Out Now for Mobile - News

Square Enix has released Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for iOS and Android. The game is currently discounted to $16.99 until April 4 and after that it will be priced at $20.99.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered first launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2019.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Final Fantasy VIII was first released on February 11, 1999. Beloved by fans, this title has garnered a great deal of popularity even compared to other installments in the Final Fantasy franchise, selling more than 9.6 million units worldwide. And now players can enjoy Final Fantasy VIII on their smartphone! With renewed character CG, the world of Final Fantasy VIII is now more beautiful than ever before.

This installment is a remaster of Final Fantasy VIII for PC. This application is a one-time purchase. There will be no additional charge incurred after downloading.

Story

It is a time of war.

The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its great armies against the other nations of the world.

Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia’s tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.

Key Features:

Guardian Force (G.F.) – G.F. are summoned creatures in Final Fantasy VIII used to protect the protagonists. Call upon them in battle to unleash their might and to increase their power alongside player characters. By junctioning G.F., players will be able to enjoy greater freedom in how they approach battles.

– G.F. are summoned creatures in Final Fantasy VIII used to protect the protagonists. Call upon them in battle to unleash their might and to increase their power alongside player characters. By junctioning G.F., players will be able to enjoy greater freedom in how they approach battles. Drawing – Obtain magic in Final Fantasy VIII by drawing (extracting) it in battle. MP does not exist and players are limited to the number they have in their possession. Magic that has been extracted can be released on the spot or stocked for later use.

– Obtain magic in Final Fantasy VIII by drawing (extracting) it in battle. MP does not exist and players are limited to the number they have in their possession. Magic that has been extracted can be released on the spot or stocked for later use. Junctioning – This system allows players to equip G.F. and stocked magic to characters in order to increase their power.

Additional Features:

Battle Assist – Max out HP and ATB gauge during battle and activate Limit Breaks at any time.

– Max out HP and ATB gauge during battle and activate Limit Breaks at any time. No Encounters – Players can choose to turn Battle Encounters on or off.

– Players can choose to turn Battle Encounters on or off. 3x Speed – With the exception of certain cutscenes, players can choose to proceed through the game at 3x speed.

Please Read Before Playing

Entering or leaving vehicles such as cars and the Garden may occasionally get your character stuck between the vehicle and terrain features, or freeze the vehicle in place. This seems to happen more often when you leave your vehicle in close proximity to impassable terrain, or when you try to enter or leave your vehicle during certain scripted events. Currently, the only fix for this is to reload a previously saved game, so please make sure to save your progress often.

Some locations may be difficult to navigate using the Speed Boost (x3). We advise you to turn off this feature in such cases.

Make sure to check the FAQ section of our support page for solutions to common issues.

We apologize for any inconvenience these issues may cause, and thank you again for your interest in our product.

