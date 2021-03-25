Home Sweet Home: Survive Out Now in Steam Early Access - News

Yggdrazil Group has released the four-versus-one multiplayer horror game, Home Sweet Home: Survive, for PC via Steam Early Access.

The game will remain in Steam Early Access for six months to a year. It includes Quickplay Mode, Custom Mode, party creation, skin customization, profile icons and stickers, and perks. The full release will add new modes for casual and competitive players and more.

View the Early Access trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Home Sweet Home: Survive is a brand new asymmetrical game that consists of one Specter hunting four survivors in an arena. There are two core gameplays depended on the role players take.

The Specter is to strategically hunt four survivors letting no one escape, and not being killed by survivors. Each Specter will have different stats and special abilities offering various ways of hunting survivors.

The survivors have to cooperate to complete the objective. Each character will have different stats and unique abilities supporting each role of play—decoy, damage, or perform the rituals. Things will drastically change after the objective is completed. The game will test personal dilemma choosing either teaming up to eliminate the Specter or saving own self by leaving the arena.

Synopsis

Hindrance is a dimension between the world of the living and the world of death. People who entered the Hindrance were either their lives were hanged between life and death or were deceived by dark occult users. Skillful invokers usually used this opportunity to take people’s souls. Controlling Specters in their command, they killed people who lost in the Hindrance and collected their souls. A bunch of survivors was dragged into the Hindrance, and it is now a survival game. Join the survivors and overcome the invoker’s puppet or return to the realm of the living by escaping the Hindrance, or be the Specter and hunt and collect souls.

Key Features:

Multiplayer – Enjoy the game in multiplayer, cooperating with other survivors or being a lone wolf hunting down survivors.

– Enjoy the game in multiplayer, cooperating with other survivors or being a lone wolf hunting down survivors. Differentiated Gameplay – Asymmetrical gameplay does not need to be an escape game. The Specter cannot play recklessly; survivors can hunt you down as well. Good team play is the winning key for survivors.

– Asymmetrical gameplay does not need to be an escape game. The Specter cannot play recklessly; survivors can hunt you down as well. Good team play is the winning key for survivors. Repeatable Gameplay – Each game will not be the same even playing with the same group of people. Experiencing the game that situations are always changed with various settings and characters.

