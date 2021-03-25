NBA 2K21 Tops the Italian Charts, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Jumps to 3rd - Sales

NBA 2K21 (PS4) has topped the Italian charts for Week 10, 2021, which ended March 14, 2021. This is up from seventh place the previous week.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops down to second place, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) jumps up from eighth to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from third to fourth place. Demon's Souls (PS5) jumps from 10th to fifth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, two Nintendo Switch titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 10, 2021:

NBA 2K21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) Demon's Souls (PS5) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) The Crew 2 (PS4) FIFA 21 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)

