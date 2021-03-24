Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Microids and developer Mr. Nutz Studio have announced 2D beat ’em up game, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch this fall.

Here is an overview of the game:

This 2D beat ’em up, in the universe created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, is unveiled today in an action packed video teaser. Get ready to slap left and right before the sky falls on your head!

Be prepared to prove your bravery! Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! is set in 50 B.C. Gaul is entirely occupied by the Romans and only one small village of indomitable Gauls still holds out against the invaders. Play as Asterix and Obelix and set sail to the most iconic places in the comic book series while battling Roman legionaries, pirates, brigands and even the dreaded Normans.

Mr. Nutz Studio is in charge of developing Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! and making this adventure as respectful to the original material as possible. The developers chose to go with an artistic direction very close to the comic book where the characters, the scenery, and also the animations are hand drawn. A real tribute to the 2D animated classics and a style that will surely appeal to fans and retro gamers alike.

Unlike the magic potion, the gameplay recipe is pretty straight forward and holds no secrets. Think about the core mechanics defining the beat ’em up genre and sprinkle with some local co-op! By Jupiter, by Teutates… these Gauls are crazy!

