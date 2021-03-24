Rocket League Sideswipe Announced for Mobile - News

Psyonix has announced Rocket League Sideswipe for iOS and Android. It will launch as a free-to-play title later this year.

Players in Australia and New Zealand will be able to join a limited-time Regional Alpha test on Android. The game features 1v1 or 2v2 matches that will be two minutes long.

View the alpha gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rocket League Sideswipe will feature mobile controls that are easy to pick up whether you're a master of Rocket League or a new player still learning your way around the field. Plus, there are advanced mechanics, just like Rocket League, for those who want to climb the Competitive Ranks. In the garage, Rocket League Sideswipe will have robust car customization similar to Rocket League. Players can also expect an online Ranking system for competitive play. We have a lot more to reveal about the game in the coming months as we get closer to release.

