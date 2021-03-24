Deathloop Tells a Self-Contained Story, Says Game Director - News

The next game from Arkane Studios, Deathloop, is less than two months away from release. Game director Dinga Bakaba in an interview with Press Start said the game has a self-contained story, but there is always room to tell more stories in the future.

"There’s always more stories to tell, but at the same time, it’s been envisioned as a self-contained thing," Bakaba said. "Since the theme is about moving on, I think it’s fitting that it’s something that has a beginning and an end to this story. We might want to explore things in the future, but the story doesn’t end with a cliffhanger."

Deathloop will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on May 21, 2021.

