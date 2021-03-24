Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins Expansion Announced, Part 1 of 7 Launches March 30 - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

IO Interactive has announced Seven Deadly Sins expansion for Hitman 3. The expansion has seven parts with the first part - Act I: Greed - launching on March 30.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

We’re excited to announce HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins, a new 7-part premium expansion for HITMAN 3 that takes players deep into the mind of Agent 47.

Featuring new gameplay opportunities, visually distinct contracts and unique sin-themed rewards, HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins will subvert expectations and challenge players to resist each of the seven sins.

HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins will be released over time through seven unique content packs. Each of the seven packs are focused on a different sin and include a visually distinct contract, sin-themed unlockable suit and at least one sin-themed item that can be used across the World of Assassination. Some items may also have unique properties to remind you of the sin they are inspired by…

The first content pack will be available on 30 March and will invite players back to Dubai, where coins are overflowing and new gameplay mechanics will tempt your own personal greed.

The focus of Act 1: Greed is a new Escalation called The Greed Enumeration, which allows you to carry certain items over between each of the three stages. Feeling greedy? Prove it!

As well as the new Escalation, Act 1: Greed will also includes the unlockable Rapacious Suit and two sin-themed items; the Greedy Little Coin and The Devil’s Cane.

To enjoy the new HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins expansion, players can purchase each content pack individually (priced at $4.99 / £4.99 / €4.99 or regional equivalent).

Alternatively, all seven content packs can be purchased together as part of the Seven Deadly Sins Collection (priced at $29.99 / £29.99 / €29.99 or regional equivalent), which gives players access to all seven content packs as they are released over time at a reduced price compared to purchasing each pack individually.

HITMAN 3: Seasons of Sin

As well as the Seven Deadly Sins Collection, HITMAN 3 owners can continue to enjoy ‘live content’ that is added to the game at no additional cost. As we’ve already done in the last two months, players can expect Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets to be added to the game regularly – including brand new HITMAN 3 Elusive Targets! Plus, new seasonal events, such as the Berlin Egg Hunt, will also be available for all owners as well as the return of much-loved seasonal events from HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2.

To support our Seven Deadly Sins expansion, we’re now releasing our regular content as part of a Season of Sin, instead of a monthly roadmap. This is mostly a change in name, because the Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets are still coming thick and fast – and free!

So, instead of the April Roadmap, we’re excited to kick-off the the Season of Greed in HITMAN 3 on March 30, which starts the release of new content, both paid (see above) and free for existing owners. A Season of Sin can last anywhere between 4-6 weeks and include Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets. The full content roadmap for what’s included in the Season of Greed will be released in the first full week of April.

Seven Deadly Sins & Seasons of Sin That’s a lot of new information, so here it is again in digestible bullet-proof bullet points. – HITMAN 3 is getting a new 7-part premium expansion based around the Seven Deadly Sins

– There’s 7 content packs in total, each one focused on a different sin

– Each content pack includes a new contract and sin-themed unlockable items

– The first sin is Greed and is the first content pack, Act 1: Greed, will be released on 30 March 2021

– All 7 content packs are available at a discounted rate in the Seven Deadly Sins Collection – HITMAN 3’s live content will be released via Seasons of Sin

– A season can last between 4-6 weeks and each season is focused on a different sin

– The Season of Greed in HITMAN 3 starts on 30 March 2021

– There will be regular – and free – content added to the game for all owners

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles